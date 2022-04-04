Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $181.14. 2,485,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

