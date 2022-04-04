Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 291 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.15. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

