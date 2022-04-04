Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.
BBEU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 976,629 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.
