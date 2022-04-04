Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $3,531,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

