Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 386 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in American Express by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 53.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

AXP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

