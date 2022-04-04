Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 90 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

IT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.46. 610,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,410. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.