Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

RAIN stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

