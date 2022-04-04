Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.
RAIN stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
