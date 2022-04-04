Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

NYSE RL opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

