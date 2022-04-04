Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 9,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 677,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

