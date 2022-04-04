RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,299. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

