Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE O opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

