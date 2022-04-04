RED (RED) Market Cap Hits $540,439.38

RED (RED) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. RED has a total market cap of $540,439.38 and approximately $52,737.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00267359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

