Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RNLX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.
NASDAQ RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75.
About Renalytix AI (Get Rating)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
