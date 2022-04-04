Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RNLX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

