renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $407,646.78 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.06 or 0.07538240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.63 or 0.99606963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046551 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

