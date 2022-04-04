Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 541,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 117,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

