Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

RTO stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 503 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 557.10. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.67).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

