Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minim, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Minim in a report released on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MINM opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.