Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $564.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 23.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

