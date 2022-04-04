Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,038 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

