Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) & Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Fuse Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 1 4 0 2.50 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 32.72% 24.36% 13.74% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Fuse Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $430.10 million 6.04 $140.86 million $2.89 21.15 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport; and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fuse Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

