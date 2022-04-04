RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGCO opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

