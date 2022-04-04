RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $466.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $466.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.
Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average of $518.97. RH has a 1 year low of $317.89 and a 1 year high of $744.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
