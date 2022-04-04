RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $466.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $466.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average of $518.97. RH has a 1 year low of $317.89 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

