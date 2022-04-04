RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

