Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,780 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,780 ($75.71) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.77) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.48) to GBX 6,460 ($84.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,498.33 ($72.02).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 93 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,132 ($80.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,296. The stock has a market cap of £99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,676.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,131.66.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.71), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.55).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

