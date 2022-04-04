Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rite Aid stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

