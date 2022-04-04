Robert W. Baird Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $175.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

