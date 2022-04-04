Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

