Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 394.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 394.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

