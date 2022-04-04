Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $101,988,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,351,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $893,685,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

