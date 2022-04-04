Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $719.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $712.44 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Roku posted sales of $574.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.59. 7,501,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,229. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $213.77.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $148,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

