Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.