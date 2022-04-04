Ronin Resources Ltd (ASX:RON) Insider Joseph van den Elsen Purchases 160,000 Shares

Ronin Resources Ltd (ASX:RON – Get Rating) insider Joseph van den Elsen acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,760.00 ($19,368.42).

About Ronin Resources

Ronin Resources Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for thermal and metallurgical coal, as well as gold and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Vetas project, which include one granted mining license and one mining license application covering an area of 19.7 square kilometers located in the Colombian Department of Norte de Santander; and the Santa Rosa project, including three mining license applications that cover an area of 58.2 square kilometers situated in the foothills of the SerranÃ­a de San Lucas in the municipality of Santa Rosa Sur, Department of BolivÃ¡r in northern Colombia.

