Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,162. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $412.20 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.