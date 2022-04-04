Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $239.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $216.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.