Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.82) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,217.14.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $23.96 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

