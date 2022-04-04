Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,126.26.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
