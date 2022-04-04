Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 804 ($10.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 885.31.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

