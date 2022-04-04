Royal Bank of Canada Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

