Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

RMG opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.54. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

