RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.96

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 44354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in RPC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

