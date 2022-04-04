Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of OneWater Marine worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock worth $4,402,489. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.