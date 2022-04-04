Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 543,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

