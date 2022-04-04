Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $21.70 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

