Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,681 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 461.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC opened at $92.10 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.