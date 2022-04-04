Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,767 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VRTV opened at $137.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

