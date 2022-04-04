Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,072 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.