Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 58.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 118,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.91 million, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.