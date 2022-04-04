RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Lowered to €60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

