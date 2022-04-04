Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,518. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $184,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,976.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

