Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SGA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

About Saga Communications (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.